Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Caledonia

Go
Caledonia restaurants
Toast

Caledonia restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins

100 E Main St, Hopkins

Avg 4.5 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake W/ice Cream$6.99
More about Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
Item pic

 

Uccello's Restaurant Caledonia - Caledonia

8256 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Uccello's Famous Grand Strawberry Shortcake*$8.99
Four scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream atop Buttermilk Biscuits, buried under Fresh Strawberries in a Sweet Sauce. Topped with Whipped Cream.
More about Uccello's Restaurant Caledonia - Caledonia

Browse other tasty dishes in Caledonia

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Caledonia to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston