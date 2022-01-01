Go
Calexico - Astoria

32-07 30th Avenue

Popular Items

Crispy Rolled Tacos$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.

Location

32-07 30th Avenue

Astoria NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
