Calexico - Union Street

Bar Bruno

Modeled after European & Mexican Cafeterias and Bars of the 1960’s, Bar Bruno strives to evoke a time when life was simpler, food was honest and the neighborhood café served as a meeting point where people could drop off keys, read the paper, discuss life and enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. The food is Mexican with a touch of NY Bistro classics, a great burger & fries or a delicious pan-fried chicken. To sit in our sidewalk café and enjoy a fish taco with a cold michelada or a hibiscus margarita is our idea of an enjoyable afternoon.

