Calexico

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1491 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali-Style Bowl$14.00
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, served in a bowl with Chile-cilantro fries, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (no rice).
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1491 2nd Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

