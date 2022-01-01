Go
Calftown Cafe

Welcome to Calftown! Come in and enjoy!

432 S. 8th Street

Popular Items

Chocolate chip cookies$1.00
Toast$2.50
Thyme Square Ciabatta toasted to perfection and served with butter or cream cheese/feta spread
Grilled Cheese$6.00
provolone / cheddar / feta spread / mayo / Thyme Square bread
Italian Combo$7.00
salami / ham / turkey / provolone / balsamic / boston hots / Thyme Square bread
Other baked goods$2.00
The Special - Buffalo Chicken$7.00
Sliced buffalo chicken / provolone / buffalo sauce / romaine / ranch / Thyme Square bread
Egg and Cheese$6.00
scrambled eggs / feta spread / romesco / Thyme Square bread
Apple Ham$7.00
ham / cheddar / pickled onions / apple butter mayo / Thyme Square bread
Pesto Turkey$7.00
smoked turkey / provolone / gremolata pesto / romesco / Thyme Square bread
Purple Cow
Raspberry and Chocolate - our signature purple concoction
Location

Quincy IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
