Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley

8910 Troy Street

Popular Items

BBQ Rib Plate
Our low and slow pork ribs have quickly been recognized as a local favorite. They are smoked for six hours in our own rub and lightly basted in our BBQ sauce at the end of the smoking process. Comes with a choice of two sides Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce, and homemade cheesy jalapeno cornbread.
YES UTENSILS
Please include utensils in my order.
Chris Ello's Pork Sandwich$13.00
Named after our original favorite SD Sports Radio Host, named a Top 5 Sandwich in San Diego By the Union Tribune.
Wedding Beans$6.00
12 oz portion of beans packed with Pulled Pork, onion, green and red peppers. A Cali BBQ signature!
Tailgater BBQ Feast$80.00
Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Combo Plate$30.00
Choose 2 different BBQ meats with choice of 2 sides and a Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread.
County Fair$15.00
Slow smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, and melted Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Comes with a choice of one side.
Cornbread Basket (4)$6.00
Cheesy jalapeno cornbread.
Brisket Pound$24.00
One pound serves 2-3 people.
Brisket Plate$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of 2 sides and a Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread
Location

Spring Valley CA

Sunday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Monday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Tuesday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Wednesday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Thursday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Friday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 8:05 pm
