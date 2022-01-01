Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley
Questions? Text us at (877) 294-0053
8910 Troy Street
Popular Items
Location
8910 Troy Street
Spring Valley CA
|Sunday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
|Monday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
|Tuesday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
|Wednesday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
|Thursday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
|Friday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
|Saturday
|11:55 am - 8:05 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zest Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside.
That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
Giardino is a welcoming and casual Italian-inspired cuisine, where the neighborhood gathers for fresh and flavorful classic dishes found throughout Italy.
Valley Farm Spring Valley
Brisket Available all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.