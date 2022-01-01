Go
At Cali Burrito we aim to provide the healthiest, best tasting food possible in a minimum amount of time. Founders Shawn and Nick wanted to bring the Cali vibe to the Lehigh Valley after living in California for 10 years. The idea for the restaurant was born out of numerous surf trips up and down the California coast.
So sit back, enjoy a burrito and feel that mellow Cali vibe.
Our food is fresh, our flavor bold.
Just let us know if you want some heat!

The Sonoma$7.77
Ground beef with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
The Santa Barbara$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
12oz Salsa$4.85
Queso Sauce$5.77
The Capitola$7.77
Chicken with our Cali cheese blend
Chips$3.86
Bag of Chips
Build Your Own
The Big Sur$9.97
Steak, white rice, pinto beans, ranchero sauce, and cheese
The San Diego$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
The Old Monterey$9.97
Chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, and cheese
2149 Reading Rd

Allentown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
