Cali Burrito
At Cali Burrito we aim to provide the healthiest, best tasting food possible in a minimum amount of time. Founders Shawn and Nick wanted to bring the Cali vibe to the Lehigh Valley after living in California for 10 years. The idea for the restaurant was born out of numerous surf trips up and down the California coast.
So sit back, enjoy a burrito and feel that mellow Cali vibe.
Our food is fresh, our flavor bold.
Just let us know if you want some heat!
BURRITOS • SALADS
2149 Reading Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2149 Reading Rd
Allentown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Union & Finch restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Soul Soup - Allentown Farmers Market
Quick Service Award winning soups, fresh bread, and daily pre-prepared Boars Head Hoagies and wraps.
Ringer's Roost
Excellent service & the best food in the West End
The Udder Bar
The Udder Bar is a family owned and operated ice cream parlor in the heart of the West End Theatre District. Our ice cream is made fresh on the premise daily. Choose from over 40 flavors of hand dipped ice cream, Soft Serve and Water Ice. We offer Vegan Ice Cream and Waffles Waffles Waffles! Liege Waffles, Bubbles Waffles, Waffles Tacos is just the tip of the iceberg at The Udder Bar! Open for counter service, Call Ahead Ordering and Online Curbside Delivery. We will be udderly excited to see you!