Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic LaConner.

720 1st St

Popular Items

Assorted Cookies
Choose from chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, ginger molasses, frosted cream cheese, gingerbread person, or ask about our seasonal varieties.
Side Fruit$5.99
Fresh cut
Smoked Salmon Scramble$17.99
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.
Side Of 2 Eggs$3.99
Farm fresh
Cappuccino$4.49
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Mornin Sunshine Sandwich$9.99
Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
Calico Benedicts
Our own version of the famous egg dish. Your choice of freshly baked and house-made English muffin, buttery croissant or a jumbo biscuit split and grilled with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit or country potatoes. Choose from Smoked Salmon, Ham or Veggie.
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
Side Meats
Applewood smoked ham, bacon, or sausage patty.
Hot Spiced Cider$4.99
Knudsens cider and spice, cinnamon stick.
720 1st St

La Conner WA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
