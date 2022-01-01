Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

Farmstrong Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

named “Skagit Valley’s Best Brewery” in 2017, 2018 & 2019! Dedicated to showcasing the agricultural roots of our valley, we work with local farmers and Skagit Valley Malting to source locally grown Skagit grain for all of our beers. We are also the home of Ragged & Right Cider Project. By sourcing and pressing fresh apples, we are creating true artisanal ciders that you are going to love! Come hungry, as we now have our own kitchen utilizing local ingredients to amaze you with our seasonal menus. We look forward to serving you, your family and your dog at Farmstrong!

