Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in old town Mount Vernon.

121 B Freeway Dr

Popular Items

Side Potatoes$4.99
Local country style baby reds.
Breakfast Bowl$14.99
Our own freshly baked jumbo biscuit topped with two farm fresh eggs and cheddar cheese smothered in a country sausage gravy. Served with our local country potatoes.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$11.99
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
Assorted Cookies
Choose from chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, ginger molasses, frosted cream cheese, gingerbread person, or ask about our seasonal varieties.
Calico Clubhouse$16.99
Toasted triple decker loaded with turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, cream cheee and lite mayo on Country Fair egg bread.
Smoked Salmon Scramble$17.99
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.
Calico Benedicts
Our own version of the famous egg dish. Your choice of freshly baked and house-made English muffin, buttery croissant or a jumbo biscuit split and grilled with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit or country potatoes. Choose from Smoked Salmon, Ham or Veggie.
Mornin Sunshine Sandwich$9.99
Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
121 B Freeway Dr

Mount Vernon WA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
