Calico DC

Located in Shaw’s Blagden Alley, Calico is an Urban backyard bar and restaurant from partners Greg Algie and Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp.

50 Blagden Alley NW

Popular Items

Garden Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushroom's, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes.
The Classic$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
Hummus$11.00
garlic, red pepper, chili oil, crackers
Blagden Rose$12.00
Vodka, passion fruit, cranberry, pineapple
The Camden$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Regular Tots$6.00
Ketchup
Washington DC

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Maiz64

Stoney's on P

Pappe

The Crown and Crow

Victorian Era Tavern and Event Space specializing in craft beer, cocktails, and an extensive Bourbon and Whiskey selection.

