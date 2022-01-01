Caliente Southwest Grille
Come in and enjoy!
271 E 17th Street
Popular Items
Location
271 E 17th Street
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
Small-batch ice cream!
Mi Casa
Serving the Newport-Mesa community for 50 years! Thank you for supporting our small business.
Jan's Health Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Hi-Time Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!