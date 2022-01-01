Go
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Authentic Mexican food and drink with a modern twist!!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

16446 Bolsa Chica St

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

House Guac & Chips$7.95
Fresh Made Guacamole to Order
#1 - 2 Birria Tacos$14.95
Famous Beef Birria & Cheese with Cilantro, Onion & Consomme
Birria Taco$6.95
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Choice of Meat with Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Side Pico de Gallo
Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
Side Spanish Rice$3.95
Mexican Wings$10.95
Spicy Wings with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Chicken Taquitos$10.95
Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Carnitas Burrito$12.95
Carne Asada Tacos$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

16446 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

