Go
Consumer pic

Calif. Chicken Cafe

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

12756 Reviews

$$

424 South Lincoln Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

424 South Lincoln Blvd, Venice CA 90291

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Baby Blues BBQ Venice

No reviews yet

Open for dine in, sidewalk seating, take out, and delivery!

Clutch Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicas Tacos - Venice

No reviews yet

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery!
Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go.
Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

HoneyBee Burger - Venice

No reviews yet

Saving the planet one plant based burger at a time!

Calif. Chicken Cafe

orange star4.8 • 12756 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston