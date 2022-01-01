California Chicken Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
18445 Nordhoff St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
18445 Nordhoff St
Northridge CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bounce Boba Lounge
For orders UNDER $20, please check out 15 minutes before closing time.
For orders $20 - $34.99, please check out 20 minutes before closing time.
For orders $35+, please check out 25 minutes before closing time. *Tip: split order into multiple transactions under $20 if needed.
Kickin KAsian
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Pieology 8051
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!