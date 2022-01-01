Go
Sandwiches
American
Salad

Calif. Chicken Cafe

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

10819 Reviews

$$

2401 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Popular Items

Primavera Wrap$11.25
chicken, avocado, sprouts, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side ranch dressing
Veggie Rice
sautéed w/ carrots, leeks, onions, bell peppers
Qtr Chicken Dark + Leg$7.00
2 legs & 1 thigh.-Comes cut up
Chinese Side Salad$5.00
lettuce, almonds, Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, carrots, side Chinese dressing
Combo Wrap$11.75
chicken, avocado, jack cheese, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing
Out West Salad$13.50
A hearty ranch style salad loaded w/ white meat chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, jack cheese, red peppers, pita croutons & side chipotle dressing.
Broccoli Pasta Salad
broccoli, pasta, ranch, Italian dressing

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2401 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica CA 90403

Directions

Calif. Chicken Cafe

orange star4.7 • 10819 Reviews
