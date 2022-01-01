Go
Toast

Calif. Chicken Cafe

LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

15601 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (3272 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

15601 Ventura Blvd

Encino CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Jamin Vegan -

No reviews yet

Jamaican vegan restaurant chain offering fare perfect for takeout and delivery. Our Encino location serves Encino, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Studio City, North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress -

No reviews yet

Jamaican restaurant chain offering fare perfect for takeout and delivery. Our Encino location serves Encino, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Studio City, North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

Pasta | Bar Encino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston