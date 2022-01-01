Go
California Gogi Korean Grill image
Korean

California Gogi Korean Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4237 Campus Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Mexican$10.25
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
Extra Sauce
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Yellowtail Sushi$3.95
Hamachi
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Rainbow Roll$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4237 Campus Drive, Irvine CA 92612

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Blue Bowl - Irvine

No reviews yet

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

Taquiero Taco- Campus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cha For Tea Irvine

No reviews yet

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

California Gogi Korean Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston