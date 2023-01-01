Chicken parmesan in California

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California

Avg 3.8 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.99
Chicken tender, marinara sauce with choice of cheese
More about Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
Consumer pic

 

Nicollettis Pizza

22741 Three Notch Road, California

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana$12.49
Hand breaded chicken breast layered with our signature pizza cheese on top of your choice of noodles and our homemade meat sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Small Chicken Parmigiana$15.00
10" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.
Chicken Breast Parmigiana Sub$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone, And Meat Sauce
More about Nicollettis Pizza

