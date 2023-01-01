Chicken parmesan in California
California restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$8.99
Chicken tender, marinara sauce with choice of cheese
Nicollettis Pizza
22741 Three Notch Road, California
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.49
Hand breaded chicken breast layered with our signature pizza cheese on top of your choice of noodles and our homemade meat sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.
|Small Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.00
10" Pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, grilled chicken and our signature pizza cheese blend.
|Chicken Breast Parmigiana Sub
|$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone, And Meat Sauce