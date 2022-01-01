Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in California

Go
California restaurants
Toast

California restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Bollywood Masala image

 

Bollywood Masala California

23418 Three Notch Rd ​, California

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka for Kids$8.95
Chicken Tikka$18.95
Toofani Chicken Tikka$21.95
More about Bollywood Masala California
The Taphouse 1637 image

 

The Taphouse 1637

23418 Three Notch Road, California

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka$16.95
More about The Taphouse 1637

Browse other tasty dishes in California

Chicken Salad

Naan

Cheese Pizza

White Pizza

Samosa

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near California to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1471 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston