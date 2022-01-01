Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tikka in
California
/
California
/
Chicken Tikka
California restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Bollywood Masala California
23418 Three Notch Rd , California
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka for Kids
$8.95
Chicken Tikka
$18.95
Toofani Chicken Tikka
$21.95
More about Bollywood Masala California
The Taphouse 1637
23418 Three Notch Road, California
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka
$16.95
More about The Taphouse 1637
