Garlic bread in California
California restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California
|Garlic Bread
|$4.75
|Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Bread
|$6.25
Nicollettis Pizza
22741 Three Notch Road, California
|Garlic Bread
|$3.60
Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
|Garlic Bread With Cheese
|$4.70
Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Topped with our signature pizza cheese blend and served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.