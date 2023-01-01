Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in California

California restaurants
California restaurants that serve garlic bread

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California

Avg 3.8 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$4.75
Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Bread$6.25
Nicollettis Pizza

22741 Three Notch Road, California

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$3.60
Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.70
Our homemade sub roll sliced and smothered with our garlic, butter and herb spread. Topped with our signature pizza cheese blend and served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
