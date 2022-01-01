Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in California

Go
California restaurants
Toast

California restaurants that serve white pizza

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California

Avg 3.8 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
XL Cheese Pizza$17.75
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
Large Cheese Pizza$15.75
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
Med Cheese Pizza$12.75
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
More about Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
The Taphouse 1637 image

 

The Taphouse 1637

23418 Three Notch Road, California

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wings$0.00
Chicken Makhni Bowl$15.95
Vegetable Pakora$6.95
More about The Taphouse 1637

Browse other tasty dishes in California

Cheese Pizza

Naan

Map

More near California to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston