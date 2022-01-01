White pizza in California
California restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California
|XL Cheese Pizza
|$17.75
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$15.75
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)
|Med Cheese Pizza
|$12.75
Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)