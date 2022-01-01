Go
Toast

California Rock'n Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baked Salmon Roll (Baked)$14.95
Shrimp Crunch Roll$12.95
Alaskan Roll$14.95
T5. Beef$13.95
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
Salmon Roll$6.50
Rainbow Roll$14.95
California Roll$5.95
DINNER BENTO 2 ITEM$20.95
Dragon Roll$14.95
See full menu

Location

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave

Alhambra CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chonitos Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yang's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Yang’s Kitchen strives to source local, sustainable, and organic when possible. We work hard to source premium ingredients and we cook everything from scratch with love. We also do our best to pay our employees living wages (tips are shared with all employees, including kitchen staff), and to reduce our environmental footprint wherever we can. Overall, these factors translate to higher menu prices, but we hope that you find value and feel a sense of comfort in knowing that we aim to get better everyday at doing what is important to us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston