California Rollin II

Voted Rochester, NY's Best sushi! Rolling up fresh sushi daily and we aim to serve only the freshest, most tantalizing cuisine to our customers. If you like sushi, you'll love it here! California Rollin' Sushi Bar... EAT IT RAW!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

1000 North River St • $$

Avg 3.9 (549 reviews)

Popular Items

Loud - Tempura$11.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, hot sauce, cream cheese, topped with sweet chili & coconut
Crab Rangoon* - Tempura$11.00
Double crabstick, scallions, cream cheese topped with sweet chili sauce
Happy Crab - Cooked$8.00
Double crab stick, bacon, avocado, Japanese mayo, cream cheese, rolled in onion crunchies
California - Cooked$8.00
Crabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Japanese Mayo
Killer Shrimp - Tempura$12.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, scallions, Japanese mayo, cream cheese
Salmon Nigiri - GF$7.00
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Bubble Beach - Tempura$11.00
Tempura shrimp, Japanese mayo, hot sauce & cream cheese
3 Roll Special$23.00
Baconator - Tempura$11.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, hot sauce, rolled in onion crunchies & topped with crispy bacon & drizzled with eel sauce
Mistletoe - Raw - GF$10.00
Fresh salmon, avocado & honey
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

1000 North River St

Rochester NY

Sunday1:46 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
