California Tacos & Fresh Juices

Mexican Restaurant founded by Sonia based on her family's recipes and California/ Spanish dishes she encounter while living in the SF Bay Area

California Burrito$9.75
Large flour Tortilla with your choice of meat, freshly cut & cooked fries, sour cream, and avocado slices
Fish Taco$3.75
Grilled Fresh Tilapia with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and special seafood sauce
Bellingham Taco$3.85
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese then topped with whole beans, avocado slices, grilled onion, pico de gallo, and two corn tortillas to hold all this goodness together
Super Burrito$9.75
Large flour tortilla with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Scrambled eggs with freshly cut and fried potato, bacon, cheese, and grilled ham wrapped together on a large flour tortilla
Regular Burrito$9.00
Large flour tortilla with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro
Regular Taco$1.99
Choice of meat with onion, and cilantro
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Handmade tortilla chips with a side of homemade salsa
Super Taco$2.75
Choice of meat, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
Horchata
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:55 pm
