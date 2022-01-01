Go
Toast

Cali-Forno Pizzeria

Persona is a fast, casual pizzeria where friends, family, and guests come together to enjoy pizza YOU create!
After you create-your-own pizza, we fired it up quick in our 800 degree oven! And we mean quick, our pizzas cook in less than 2 minutes.
With our use of imported Italian flour along with our fresh local ingredients, our pizzas have an authentic Italian taste.
Persona offers a tasty gluten free pizza crust, as well as gluten free sandwiches and even a gluten free beer!
Start creating- your-own pizza now!

905 State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" CHEESE$10.95
16" 1 - TOPPING$19.95
When 1 topping is all you want
12" CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$13.95
Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken topped with Crema, Chipotle Sauce, Pico de Gallo
Mexican Coke Bottle$2.95
12" BBQ CHICKEN BACON RANCH$13.95
Smokey BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Bacon + Ranch Dressing
Garlic Breadsticks$5.95
Garlic Sauce, Parmesan, and a side of Marinara
12" MARGHERITA$11.95
Margherita sauce, Sea Salt, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
12" CREATE - YOUR - OWN$13.95
Your pizza, your way! Choose your sauce/base then add your cheese, proteins, and veggies.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce , Parmesan, Croutons, Buffalo Chicken, & Caesar Dressing
CAPRESE SALAD$10.45
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Sea Salt, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

905 State Street

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rascals SB

No reviews yet

Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.

The Cruisery

No reviews yet

Come put the fun between your legs!

The Red Piano

No reviews yet

Live music and great drinks, 365 days a year! Never a dull moment.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston