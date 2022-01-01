Cali-Forno Pizzeria
Persona is a fast, casual pizzeria where friends, family, and guests come together to enjoy pizza YOU create!
After you create-your-own pizza, we fired it up quick in our 800 degree oven! And we mean quick, our pizzas cook in less than 2 minutes.
With our use of imported Italian flour along with our fresh local ingredients, our pizzas have an authentic Italian taste.
Persona offers a tasty gluten free pizza crust, as well as gluten free sandwiches and even a gluten free beer!
Start creating- your-own pizza now!
905 State Street
Popular Items
Location
905 State Street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rascals SB
Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.
The Cruisery
Come put the fun between your legs!
The Red Piano
Live music and great drinks, 365 days a year! Never a dull moment.
Patxi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!