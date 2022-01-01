Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes

Go
We pride ourselves in offering vibrant burgers with bold, drool-worthy flavors. Each burger is flame-grilled to perfection and made signature with our curated toppings, guaranteed to deliver a balanced bite, every time. And it's not just beef-our chicken and mushroom patties, our salads and snacks get just as much love. We have a passion for fresh, high-quality ingredients and a hand-crafted experience. Come see see for yourself.

Popular Items

Kid Cheeseburger
Angus Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo
Russet Fries$3.50
Crispy Coated Fries, Cali Seasoning
Thick-Cut Onion Rings$4.50
Gourmet Breaded Onion Rings
Buffalo Ranch
GG Sauce
Taco Chop$8.50
Romaine & Arugula Mix, Avocado, Charred Corn & Jalapeno Relish, Queso Fresco, Grape Tomato, Radish, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Cherry Bomb Mayo, Lemon Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels$4.99
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Ground Parmesan, Chopped Parsley
House Frickles$2.99
Crispy Fried Zucchini and Onion Pickles
Cali Sauce
Spicy Cherry Bomb
See full menu

Location

4587 Livermore Outlets Drive

Livermore CA

