Go
Toast

Cali's Don Tomaso Peatza

Come in and enjoy!

529 e drinker st

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

529 e drinker st

dunmore PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gold Crown Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine in, take out bar/resturant

Cara Mia's Delicatessen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buddy Clarke's

No reviews yet

Local watering hole, for everyday celebrations.

Jack’s Draft House

No reviews yet

A classic spot in the Historic Hill section of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Craft Beer. Fine food. Cocktails. Times.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston