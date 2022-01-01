Calistoga restaurants you'll love
Calistoga's top cuisines
Must-try Calistoga restaurants
More about Lovina
Lovina
1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga
|Popular items
|Fried Mushroom Polenta Bites
|$10.00
umami aioli
|Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese
|$32.00
fresh fettuccine, parsley, parmesan, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
|Warm Roasted Winter Squash Salad
|$16.00
farro, fennel, arugula, green harissa yogurt, coriander vinaigrette
More about Cafe Sarafornia
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Sarafornia
1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga
|Popular items
|Sarafornia Chicken Salad
Chicken, Apples, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts &, Pumpkin Seeds
|Luis Burrito
|$12.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado & Salsa
|Brannan Benedict
|$15.95
with house made red eye gravy, bacon, and fresh avocado with poached eggs
More about Palisades Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Palisades Eatery
1414 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.49
Crispy, golden brown and delicious. We have bottles of Ketchup on the table. It’s acceptable to lick your fingers at Palisades Eaterz!
|Turkey Pesto
|$11.99
Pesto and Turkey go together like a horse and carriage. If you have been eating the Turkey Cranberry sandwich maybe switch it up!
|Club
|$13.99
Choice of Roast Beef or Turkey. You might have to have a light dinner after you finish this. Add some onion rings and you can for sure skip dinner!
More about Sam's Social Club
Sam's Social Club
1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga
|Popular items
|Sam’s Thanksgiving Cook at Home Dinner Pre-Orders — Pick up on Thanksgiving
Preparation instructions included. Orders must be placed by November 18th. Pick up will be between 10:30am - 12:30pm Thanksgiving Day
More about Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano
Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano
1237 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga