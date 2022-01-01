Calistoga American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Calistoga

Lovina image

 

Lovina

1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushroom Polenta Bites$10.00
umami aioli
Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese$32.00
fresh fettuccine, parsley, parmesan, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
Warm Roasted Winter Squash Salad$16.00
farro, fennel, arugula, green harissa yogurt, coriander vinaigrette
More about Lovina
Cafe Sarafornia image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Sarafornia

1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga

Avg 3.8 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sarafornia Chicken Salad
Chicken, Apples, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts &, Pumpkin Seeds
Luis Burrito$12.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado & Salsa
Brannan Benedict$15.95
with house made red eye gravy, bacon, and fresh avocado with poached eggs
More about Cafe Sarafornia
Sam's Social Club image

 

Sam's Social Club

1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga

Avg 4.6 (2591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sam’s Thanksgiving Cook at Home Dinner Pre-Orders — Pick up on Thanksgiving
Preparation instructions included. Orders must be placed by November 18th. Pick up will be between 10:30am - 12:30pm Thanksgiving Day
More about Sam's Social Club
