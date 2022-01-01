Calistoga American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Calistoga
Lovina
1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga
|Popular items
|Fried Mushroom Polenta Bites
|$10.00
umami aioli
|Heritage Pork & Beef Bolognese
|$32.00
fresh fettuccine, parsley, parmesan, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
|Warm Roasted Winter Squash Salad
|$16.00
farro, fennel, arugula, green harissa yogurt, coriander vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Sarafornia
1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga
|Popular items
|Sarafornia Chicken Salad
Chicken, Apples, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts &, Pumpkin Seeds
|Luis Burrito
|$12.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado & Salsa
|Brannan Benedict
|$15.95
with house made red eye gravy, bacon, and fresh avocado with poached eggs