Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Calistoga

Go
Calistoga restaurants
Toast

Calistoga restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Lovina

1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)
Takeout
Chocoflan Impossible Cake$15.00
rich chocolate cake, creamy vanilla flan, raspberry sauce
*nut free
More about Lovina
Consumer pic

 

Sam's Social Club

1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga

Avg 4.6 (2591 reviews)
Takeout
Grandma’s Chocolate Cake$12.00
Coffee Gelato
More about Sam's Social Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Calistoga

Burritos

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Cheesecake

Tuna Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Calistoga to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston