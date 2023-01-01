Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Calistoga
/
Calistoga
/
Cake
Calistoga restaurants that serve cake
Lovina
1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga
Avg 4.5
(295 reviews)
Chocoflan Impossible Cake
$15.00
rich chocolate cake, creamy vanilla flan, raspberry sauce
*nut free
More about Lovina
Sam's Social Club
1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga
Avg 4.6
(2591 reviews)
Grandma’s Chocolate Cake
$12.00
Coffee Gelato
More about Sam's Social Club
