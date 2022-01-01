Cobb salad in Calistoga
Calistoga restaurants that serve cobb salad
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Sarafornia
1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga
|Sarafornia Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, Turkey, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Potatoes, and Crumbled Bleu Cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Palisades Eatery - Calistoga
1414 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Romain lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato and egg.
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, a hard boiled egg and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese. Served with our Blue Cheese Dressing.