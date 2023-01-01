Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Calistoga

Go
Calistoga restaurants
Toast

Calistoga restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Lovina

1107 Cedar Street, Calistoga

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)
Takeout
Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding$17.00
cinnamon walnut bread, white chocolate creme anglaise
More about Lovina
Consumer pic

 

Sam's Social Club

1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga

Avg 4.6 (2591 reviews)
Takeout
Chia Seed Pudding$7.00
Coconut & Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Berries
More about Sam's Social Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Calistoga

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Cheesecake

French Fries

Cake

Cobb Salad

Cheese Pizza

Cappuccino

Map

More near Calistoga to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston