Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Calistoga

Go
Calistoga restaurants
Toast

Calistoga restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Cafe Sarafornia image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Sarafornia

1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga

Avg 3.8 (1303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Cafe Sarafornia
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Palisades Eatery - Calistoga

1414 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga

Avg 4.1 (765 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
A great alternative to our regular crispy delicious fires. Instead of golden brown they are golden orange. Order these for the table to increase your popularity!
More about Palisades Eatery - Calistoga

Browse other tasty dishes in Calistoga

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Tuna Salad

Bean Burritos

Ceviche

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near Calistoga to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston