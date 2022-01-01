Go
Toast

Cali Tacos

Always Fresh!

BURRITOS • TACOS

1639 West Chapman Avenue • $

Avg 3.7 (2933 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$5.25
Served with Cheddar Cheese
1/2 Pint Rice$2.75
3 Rolled Tacos$4.75
With Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese, & Cotija Cheese
Cali Chips$10.99
With Guacamole & Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of meat
Santa Ana Burrito$8.50
comes with beans, rice and choice of meat
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1639 West Chapman Avenue

Orange CA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chapman Crafted Beer - Orange

No reviews yet

We are super excited to introduce online ordering & local delivery to our customers!
For pickup orders, please allow 30 minutes for us to create your order. Please check in with the host upon arrival and you will be directed to the express pickup line.
For delivery orders, we are currently starting with two planned routes per day, leaving at roughly 2p and 5p. Generally, orders placed within 30 minutes of those times will go on that route. We have a $25 minimum delivery order and service most of Orange County. A valid ID (21+) must be presented at time of delivery, and we cannot deliver to intoxicated individuals. Unfortunately, we cannot by law do "leave at door" deliveries of alcohol, but we will work with you to have a no-contact delivery and maintain social distancing.
For keg orders, please note we are not able to deliver draught/tapping equipment, so please do not order kegs if you don't have a kegerator or other means of dispensing!

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Blue Bowl - Orange

No reviews yet

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston