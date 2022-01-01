Go
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

BETHESDA LOCATION: 8804 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

8804 Old Georgetown Rd

Popular Items

The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
The Royal Palm$10.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
Just Coffee$1.95
A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.
1 Bagel$2.50
Bagel comes unsliced.
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
CYM Schmearz
1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Location

8804 Old Georgetown Rd

Bethesda MD

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
