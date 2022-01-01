Go
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

GEORGETOWN LOCATION: 3428 O St NW
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

3428 O St NW

Popular Items

CYM Schmearz
1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker’s dozen.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Royal Palm$10.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Latte$4.00
We will prepare this beverage when you pick up your order so it is fresh and delicious!
Just Coffee$2.75
A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Location

3428 O St NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
