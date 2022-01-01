Go
Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli

LOGAN CIRCLE LOCATION: 1471 P ST NW Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

1471 P Street NW

Popular Items

CYM Schmearz
1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.
Tuna Salad$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
Challah$10.00
Our fresh baked Challah. Also great the next day for French Toast or melt sammies!
Chai$4.00
Masala Chai Latte. Add espresso to make it a "Dirty" Chai!
Cuples Hot Tea$3.00
We've partnered with Cuples Tea House of Baltimore, MD for the best tea selection. Choose from: Black Is Beautiful, Mango Green, or Cha Cha.
Whitefish Salad$10.00
1/2 Pint
Veggie Fixin's for 4$6.00
This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.
Day-old Challah$5.00
Our day-old Challah. Great for French Toast, Bread Pudding, and more!
Fruity + Loopy Cereal Milk Tea$3.50
Tea Latte with Fruity Tea syrup topped with colorful Cereal crunch.
Iced Cold Brew$4.00
Refreshing iced cold brew using our Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.
Location

1471 P Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
