Go
Toast

Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1

Call Your Mother Deli Farmer's Markets
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

BAGELS

3301 Georgia Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Star Premier Latke Platter$70.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
Break-Fast Platter$65.00
PRE-ORDER YOUR BREAK-FAST PLATTER FOR PICK UP AT PARK VIEW ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH.
PLATTERS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AT ALL CYM SHOPS. ORDER AFTER 3PM ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH
– – – – – – –
Platters serve 4 and include:
4 bagels (everything, poppy, sesame, za'atar), plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese, candied salmon cream cheese, white fish salad, smoked salmon, pastrami salmon, capers cucumber, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, pea shoots, purple cabbage // No Substitutions
Family Meal for 4$140.00
Everything for the table! Brisket, Pastrami Fried Rice, Spicy Cilantro Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Cucumber Salad, Round Braided Challah. Serves 4. Add on an apple cake!
Challah w/ Honey Butter$20.00
14 Pull-apart Challah Rolls served with Honey Butter. Serves 7-10 people.
Raspberry-Guava Jelly Doughnuts$15.00
6 Doughnuts filled with raspberry-guava jam and dusted with sugar.
Pumpkin Pie$30.00
Classic Pumpkin Pie topped with Whipped Cream and Roasted Pepitas. Serves 6-8 people.
Apple Pie$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
Round Braided Challah$10.00
A cute round challah loaf.
FYI challah will be available at all CYM shops on Friday 9/18
Classic Latke Platter$30.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam and sour cream. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
S'mores Pie$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3301 Georgia Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Halal Wrist

No reviews yet

When prayers go up
The blessings come down!

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

No reviews yet

PARK VIEW LOCATION: 3301 GEORGIA AVE NW
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Market #3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston