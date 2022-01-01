Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1

A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •

Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.

Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.

Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!

Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.

