Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

PARK VIEW LOCATION: 3301 GEORGIA AVE NW
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

3301 Georgia Ave NW



Popular Items

The Royal Palm$10.00
Plain cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, on everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
Latkes$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Just Coffee$2.75
A cup of our very own CYM Just Coffee blend from Lost Sock Roasters.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
CYM Schmearz
1/2 Pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.
Location

Washington DC DC

Washington DC DC

Sunday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Monday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday7:55 am - 1:45 pm
