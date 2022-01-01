Go
Toast
  • /
  • Rockville
  • /
  • Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli

Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli

PIKE & ROSE LOCATION: 11807 GRAND PARK AVE, NORTH BETHESDA, MD

11807 Grand Park Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Royal Palm$10.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
Churro Doughnut w/ Dulce de Leche$3.75
Doughnut filled with Dulce de Leche and dusted with Cinnamon Sugar.
Latkes$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
CYM Schmearz
1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
See full menu

Location

11807 Grand Park Ave

North Bethesda MD

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Julii

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Miner Taco

No reviews yet

Located inside The Block Foodhall
967 Rose Ave

Sushi Oma

No reviews yet

Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston