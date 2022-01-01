Callaghan's Coffee Cafe
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe is a locally owned and operated coffee house. We offer delicious specialty coffee & tea drinks, smoothies, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. Our cozy atmosphere invites you to come in and relax while enjoying our menu items. All of us at Callaghan's look forward to meeting you.
109 South Main St.
Popular Items
Location
109 South Main St.
Brooklyn MI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shady's Tap Room
Come in and enjoy!
Restaurant 10
Come in and enjoy!
Clark Lake Golf Club
Restaurant and sports pub
Clark Lake Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!