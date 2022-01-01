Go
Callaghan's Coffee Cafe is a locally owned and operated coffee house. We offer delicious specialty coffee & tea drinks, smoothies, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. Our cozy atmosphere invites you to come in and relax while enjoying our menu items. All of us at Callaghan's look forward to meeting you.

109 South Main St.

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$3.50
Cold Brew Coffee$3.90
English Muffin Sandwich$2.75
Doughnut$1.35
Hashbrown$1.00
Bagel$2.25
Drip Coffee$1.85
Oatmeal Cream Pie$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Latte$3.90
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
