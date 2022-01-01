Go
Calle Sol

Latin Cafe & Cevicheria

1205 Thomas Ave,

Popular Items

Cuban Fried Rice$10.00
Roasted lechon, bacon, caramelized pineapple, plantains, onions, red peppers, scallions, garlic, egg and dark soy. Stir fried with jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and Sol sauce.
Vaca Frita - braised shredded beef crisped with garlic, onions and fresh lime. Served with black beans, rice and sweet plantains.$15.00
Lechon Asado - roast pork marinated with our house mojo for 24 hours and then roasted for 10 hours. Served with rice, beans, sautéed onions and sweet plantains.$13.00
Tampa Cubano - sweet ham, lechon, Genoa salami and Swiss cheese on toasted Cuban bread with mustard, mayo and pickles.$12.00
Sweet Plantains$5.00
Miami Cubano - sweet ham, lechon and Swiss cheese on toasted Cuban bread with mustard and pickles.$11.00
Small Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$8.00
Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$13.00
*Classic - fresh lime juice leche de tigre marinade with sliced onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.$17.00
Chaufa Chicken$12.00
Stir fried rice, cooked in a wok with snow peas, red peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, scallions, dark soy, jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds.
Location

1205 Thomas Ave,

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
