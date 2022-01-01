Go
Toast

Callen's

Hand crafted food served in a comfortable environment at an affordable price.

12981 State Route 20

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burger$12.00
Grass Fed Natural Northwest Raised Burger. Brioche Bun, bib lettuce, onion, ripe tomato and pickles. Black bean vegan option available.
Fish and Chips$17.00
Beer battered fillets with shoestring fries and Callen's house-made roasted onion tartar sauce.
Pulled Smoked Pork Sandwich$15.00
slow smoked in-house for 12 hours , served on a ciabatta roll with BBQ sweet chipotle slaw and crispy onion
Fish Tacos$15.00
seared Alaskan cod with mango salsa, chipotle slaw, cilantro lime cream and avocado. GF
Beecher's Flagship Mac & Cheese$15.00
Beecher's handmade cheeses from Seattle's Pike Place Market, served with herb toast.
Chicken Telera$14.00
grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, pesto aioli
Handmade Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
fresh jalapeno, cream cheese, cool ranch dip. GF
Scampi Grilled Wild Prawns with Asparagus and Basil Gnocchi$19.00
Extra large prawns grilled with scampi butter and served with gnocchi tossed in sweet basil pesto with fresh asparagus spears.
Northwest Clam Chowder (GF)$5.00
Callen's - made from scratch
Salmon BLTA$17.00
wild caught Sockeye salmon filet, ripe tomato, smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado and pesto aioli on brioche bun
See full menu

Location

12981 State Route 20

Coupeville WA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Oystercatcher

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunshine Drip

No reviews yet

Espresso, smoothies and baked goods. Amazing hot sandwiches.

Little Red Hen Bakery2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doc's Marina Grill - Port Townsend

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston