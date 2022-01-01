Go
Toast

Conover Club

A friendly place for nice people

1 Hills Resort Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burger$16.00
Beef patty, american cheese, caramelized onion jam , lettuce, tomato & burger sauce
Lemon Bars$6.00
Olive Oil Cake$8.00
Olive oil cake with figs and mascarpone cream
Quail$15.00
Pan roasted quail on top of a fresh couscous salad with roasted red peppers and opinions. Topped with a ramp chimichurri and crumbled feta
Roasted Bowl$22.00
Farro. Roasted asparagus, sweet potato, chickpeas, bell peppers, cauliflower and arugula. Topped with a cilantro lime pesto.
Pork Belly$15.00
Sliced braised pork belly on a bed of pea puree, fresh sweet peas and topped with a soft boiled egg
See full menu

Location

1 Hills Resort Rd

Callicoon Center NY

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cabin

No reviews yet

Classic American bar fare meets authentic Mexican street food served inside a beautiful 50 year old hand built log cabin. Located just a few miles away from the coolest towns in the catskills. Full bar, local beers, patio dining and family friendly.

The Junction

No reviews yet

Catch me at The Junction!

Catskill Provisions Distillery

No reviews yet

Join us in tasting our NY Farm Distillery made local Spirits and inspired artisanal foods along with our wonderful honey, truffles and more!

The Courtyard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston