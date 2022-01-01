Go
Toast

Callie

Chef Travis Swikard’s California-Mediterranean restaurant in San Diego’s East Village. Open Wed-Sun 5pm-10pm, Bar until 11pm. Book on our website
calliesd.com

BBQ

1195 Island Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1195 Island Ave

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Gastropub style food to pair with 50+ craft beers, ciders, and wines on draft.
Enjoy elevated familiar favorites like Burgers and Fried Chicken Sandwiches with a chef's touch.
Sample our highly curated beer list with hard to find hazy IPAs to barrel-aged stouts and sours. Selections from the best local breweries in San Diego and around the world.
Enjoy hundreds of craft beers in bottles and cans to-go or drink while at the taproom. We also have a selection of wines, ciders, hard seltzers and kombuchas.

Jai Jus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beshock Ramen East Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bol

No reviews yet

Delicious food that makes your body happy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston