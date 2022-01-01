Bev's
A fine dining liquor bar pop-up in DT Naperville paying homage to longtime building owner Beverly Friar. Midcentury modern vibes w/upscale, made from scratch comfort food, craft libations & a unique experience. Brought to you by Empire Restaurant Group.
245 S. Washington
Naperville IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
