Calogero’s Pizzeria

Italian wood fired Pizzeria . Italian Imported flour, Oldest pizza oven maker in Italy called Acunto.

P.M.T$9.00
Parma Ham, fresh Mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, basil, olive oil ,pizza bread sandwich
Macellaio$16.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, parma cotto ham, porchetta
Pepperoni$13.00
Classic Pepperoni, San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
Pizza Bianca$14.00
Prosciutto di Parma, fontina, mozzarella, arugula , fresh Roma tomato
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato ,Fresh mozzarella, basil ,parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
Italian Cubano$9.00
Porchetta ,Parma Ham, Provolone, spicy garlic aioli, pizza bread sandwich
Funghi$13.00
Oven roasted wild mushrooms , San Marzano tomato, mozzarella , parmesan
Queens$11.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella , Sicilian oregano, parmesan
L’inferno$13.00
Spicy sausage. San Marzano tomato, mozzarella ,hot cherry peppers ,parmesan, basil
Hot Honey$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, caciocavallo, soppressata , basil, hot honey
148 A West Haines Blvd.

Lake Alfred FL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
