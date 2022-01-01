Go
Calusa Brewing

Brewery tasting room featuring a selection of hand crafted beers and rotating food trucks!

5701 Derek Avenue

Party Shirts 4pk$16.00
7% Foggy Lager DDH w/ Mosaic, Azacca & Simcoe hops
Collaboration for Tampa Bay Beer Week 2022 with MAST LANDING BREWING.
Zote 4pk$16.00
7.5% NEIPA - Hazy, juicy and fresh, Zote IPA showcases the modern, citrusy character of Citra and Mosaic with classic Cascade and Centennial hops. Our flagship beer, Zote (ZOH-tay) takes its name from antique maps of Florida’s West Coast.
Low Down Blues 4pk$18.00
8.3% Double NEIPA with Mosaic, Denali, and Sabro. Collaboration with Definitive Brewing (Portland, ME).
Cosmic Thought 4pk$18.00
8.5% Double NEIPA w/ Galaxy, Mosaic & Motueka - A grain bill comprised of barley, malted oats and wheat delivers a smooth-bodied Double India Pale Ale of cosmic proportions. Multiple additions of Galaxy, Mosaic and Motueka hops impart citrus forward flavors of resinous, herbal undertones. Floral, lemony aromas burst forth for sensorial delight. A modicum of harmony amidst the chaos.
5701 Derek Avenue

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
