Calusa Pizza & Craft

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket of Chicken Fingers$8.95
Six tender strips of chicken breaded and fried. Choice of Sauce.
Large Pizza$13.95
Calzone$9.50
Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese.
Tomato Sauce served on the side
Side of Garlic Rolls$2.00
Large Calusa Chief$19.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, red peppers, and olives.
The Butcher Stromboli$14.50
Pepperoni, ham-sausage, ground beef and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Six strips of homemade mozzarella battered and fried.
Calamari Fritti$9.95
Lightly breaded and fried to tender perfection. Served with Aioli and tomato sauce.
Small Pizza$10.95
Lasagna$13.95
An Italian classic! Layers of chunky meat sauce, creamy ricotta and sheets of pasta baked with mozzarella cheese.

Online Ordering

Lutz FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
