Go
Banner picView gallery

Ridge Cafe -

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1535 Red Bud Lane

Round Rock, TX 78664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:45 pm

Location

1535 Red Bud Lane, Round Rock TX 78664

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoky Buns LLC - 1801 Red Bud Ln Round Rock, TX 78664
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Red Bud Lane Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
High Country Market GastroPub and Diner
orange starNo Reviews
3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Cork & Barrel Pub
orange starNo Reviews
4000 E Palm Valley Blvd. Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Fortune House
orange star4.7 • 5,694
2098 Muirfield Bend Dr Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Tony C's Pizza & Beer Garden - 805-TC Round Rock
orange starNo Reviews
3800 East Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
La Patrona Seafood - 5430 US Hwy 79
orange starNo Reviews
5430 US Hwy 79 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2500 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1300 Round Rock Ave Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 743
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Round Rock

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ridge Cafe -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston